Telenav
Telenav Salaries

Telenav's salary ranges from $5,718 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Uzbekistan at the low-end to $316,200 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Telenav. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$152K
Software Engineer
$5.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$316K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Telenav is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $316,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telenav is $151,956.

