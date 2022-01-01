← Company Directory
Roblox
Roblox Salaries

Roblox's salary ranges from $140,861 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $1,200,556 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roblox. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
IC1 $235K
IC2 $296K
IC3 $401K
IC4 $542K
IC5 $664K
IC6 $815K
TD1 $1.2M

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Product Manager
IC2 $236K
IC3 $337K
IC4 $399K
IC5 $555K
IC6 $712K
Data Scientist
IC3 $328K
IC4 $428K
IC5 $512K

Product Designer
IC1 $171K
IC4 $313K
IC5 $444K

UX Designer

Recruiter
IC4 $196K
M1 $296K
Software Engineering Manager
IC1 $723K
IC5 $677K
IC6 $752K
Administrative Assistant
$141K
Business Analyst
$161K
Data Science Manager
$564K
Financial Analyst
$209K
Human Resources
$281K
Marketing
$360K
Program Manager
$296K
Technical Program Manager
$274K
Technical Writer
$191K
Venture Capitalist
$653K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Roblox is Software Engineer at the TD1 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,200,556. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roblox is $359,840.

