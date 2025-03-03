All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Roblox ranges from $723K per year for IC1 to $752K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $630K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Roblox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$723K
$340K
$383K
$0
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.