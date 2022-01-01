← Company Directory
Airbnb

Airbnb Salaries

Airbnb's salary ranges from $29,013 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $894,327 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airbnb. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
G7 $187K
G8 $312K
G9 $444K
G10 $611K
G11 $894K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $241K
L4 $237K
L5 $353K
L6 $519K
L7 $827K
Product Manager
L4 $292K
L5 $434K
L6 $523K
L7 $730K

Software Engineering Manager
M1 $618K
M2 $765K
Product Designer
L6 $304K
L7 $201K
L8 $220K
L9 $419K
L10 $453K

UX Designer

Recruiter
G8 $189K
G9 $212K
Technical Program Manager
L5 $349K
L6 $499K
Financial Analyst
Median $301K
Project Manager
Median $266K
Business Analyst
Median $29K
Marketing Operations
Median $257K
Business Development
Median $130K
Data Science Manager
Median $600K
Marketing
Median $240K
Program Manager
Median $175K
Accountant
$190K
Administrative Assistant
$159K
Business Operations
$332K
Business Operations Manager
$267K
Copywriter
$371K
Data Analyst
$158K
Human Resources
$126K
Information Technologist (IT)
$277K
Legal
$393K
Sales
$109K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$117K
UX Researcher
$234K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airbnb is Software Engineer at the G11 level with a yearly total compensation of $894,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbnb is $291,500.

