Product Manager compensation in United States at Airbnb ranges from $292K per year for L4 to $730K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $560K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Associate Product Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L4 Product Manager L4 $292K $169K $95K $27.8K L5 Product Manager L5 $434K $213K $190K $30.3K L6 Product Lead L6 $512K $235K $237K $40.3K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

