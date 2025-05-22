Software Engineer compensation in United States at Airbnb ranges from $185K per year for G7 to $887K per year for G11. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $525K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G7
$185K
$158K
$22.6K
$4.4K
G8
$310K
$181K
$108K
$20.7K
G9
$449K
$227K
$183K
$39.4K
G10
$626K
$265K
$306K
$54.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
