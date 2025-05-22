← Company Directory
Airbnb
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Airbnb ranges from $185K per year for G7 to $887K per year for G11. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $525K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G7
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$185K
$158K
$22.6K
$4.4K
G8
Software Engineer
$310K
$181K
$108K
$20.7K
G9
Senior Software Engineer
$449K
$227K
$183K
$39.4K
G10
Staff Software Engineer
$626K
$265K
$306K
$54.6K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Airbnb in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $887,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbnb for the Software Engineer role in United States is $490,500.

