Data Scientist compensation in United States at Airbnb ranges from $224K per year for L3 to $827K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $355K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$224K
$152K
$57K
$14.6K
L4
$237K
$165K
$62.1K
$9.7K
L5
$359K
$213K
$115K
$30.9K
L6
$502K
$227K
$221K
$53.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)