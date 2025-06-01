← Company Directory
Airbnb
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Airbnb Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in India package at Airbnb totals ₹2.85M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Airbnb
Business Analyst
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.85M
Level
L4
Base
₹1.92M
Stock (/yr)
₹616K
Bonus
₹308K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Airbnb?
Airbnb logo

₹4.85M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Airbnb in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,897,578. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbnb for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹2,495,648.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Airbnb

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Opendoor
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources