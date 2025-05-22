Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Airbnb ranges from $349K per year for L5 to $499K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $467K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$349K
$191K
$124K
$34.5K
L6
$499K
$238K
$218K
$41.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
