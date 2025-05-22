Product Designer compensation in United States at Airbnb ranges from $304K per year for L6 to $463K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $440K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$304K
$165K
$121K
$17.5K
L7
$201K
$144K
$41K
$16.3K
L8
$272K
$213K
$56.5K
$2.8K
L9
$406K
$195K
$177K
$34.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
