Snap Salaries

Snap's salary ranges from $79,857 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $1,472,985 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Snap. Last updated: 6/16/2025
100%
YR 1
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (8.33% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (2.77% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
54%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
13%
YR 3
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
54% vests in the 1st-year (4.50% monthly)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (2.75% monthly)
13% vests in the 3rd-year (1.08% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
