Coupang
Coupang Salaries

Coupang's salary ranges from $6,425 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in Korea, South at the low-end to $918,000 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coupang. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L4 $182K
L5 $318K
L6-I $531K
L6-II $738K
L7-I $830K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
L6 $155K
L7 $418K
Software Engineering Manager
L7-I $604K
L7-II $648K

Human Resources
L5 $51.9K
L7 $212K
Business Analyst
Median $63K
Data Scientist
Median $567K
Product Designer
Median $84.7K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
Median $190K
Accountant
$336K
Administrative Assistant
$24.8K
Business Development
$90.7K
Copywriter
$280K
Data Analyst
$130K
Data Science Manager
$918K
Financial Analyst
$56.7K
Hardware Engineer
$56.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$274K
Legal
$71.4K
Program Manager
$231K
Project Manager
$441K
Recruiter
$229K
Sales
$21.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$579K
UX Researcher
$6.4K
Venture Capitalist
$20.7K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

10%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 10% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coupang is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $918,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coupang is $220,259.

Other Resources