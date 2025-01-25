← Company Directory
Coupang
Coupang Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Coupang ranges from $405K per year for L6 to $572K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $510K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
Staff Product Manager
$405K
$238K
$153K
$13.3K
L7
Senior Staff Product Manager
$572K
$370K
$183K
$18.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

10%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 10% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Coupang in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $940,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coupang for the Product Manager role in United States is $460,000.

