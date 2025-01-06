JD.com Salaries

JD.com's salary ranges from $5,005 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in China at the low-end to $350,240 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JD.com. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Career Transition to Software Engineering
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
16.67%
YR 1
16.67%
YR 2
16.67%
YR 3
16.67%
YR 4
16.67%
YR 5
16.67%
YR 6
At JD.com, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:
16.67% vests in the 1st-year (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 2nd-year (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 3rd-year (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 4th-year (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 5th-year (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 6th-year (16.67% annually)
The RSUs and share options are generally scheduled to be vested over two to ten years. One-second, one-third, one-fourth, one-fifth, one-sixth, or one-tenth of the awards, depending on different vesting schedules of the Plans, shall be vested upon the end of the calendar year in which the awards were granted or the first anniversary dates of the grants, and the remaining of the awards shall be vested on straight line basis at the end of the remaining calendar or the anniversary years.
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.