JD.com Salaries

JD.com's salary ranges from $5,005 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in China at the low-end to $350,240 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JD.com. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $69.5K
Product Manager
Median $33.5K
Accountant
$92.5K

Business Analyst
$80.4K
Customer Service
$47.2K
Data Scientist
$276K
Human Resources
$64.2K
Marketing Operations
$5K
Mechanical Engineer
$90.5K
Product Designer
$52.7K
Project Manager
$29.9K
Sales
$25K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
Technical Program Manager
$350K
Vesting Schedule

16.67%

YR 1

16.67%

YR 2

16.67%

YR 3

16.67%

YR 4

16.67%

YR 5

16.67%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At JD.com, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 16.67% vests in the 1st-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 2nd-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 3rd-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 4th-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 5th-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 6th-year (16.67% annually)

The RSUs and share options are generally scheduled to be vested over two to ten years. One-second, one-third, one-fourth, one-fifth, one-sixth, or one-tenth of the awards, depending on different vesting schedules of the Plans, shall be vested upon the end of the calendar year in which the awards were granted or the first anniversary dates of the grants, and the remaining of the awards shall be vested on straight line basis at the end of the remaining calendar or the anniversary years.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JD.com is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $350,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JD.com is $66,829.

