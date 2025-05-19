Stock Type

RSU

At JD.com, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

16.67 % vests in the 1st -year ( 16.67 % annually )

The RSUs and share options are generally scheduled to be vested over two to ten years. One-second, one-third, one-fourth, one-fifth, one-sixth, or one-tenth of the awards, depending on different vesting schedules of the Plans, shall be vested upon the end of the calendar year in which the awards were granted or the first anniversary dates of the grants, and the remaining of the awards shall be vested on straight line basis at the end of the remaining calendar or the anniversary years.