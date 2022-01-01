← Company Directory
Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix Salaries

Stitch Fix's salary ranges from $36,218 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $470,400 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stitch Fix. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 3 $174K
Lead Engineer 2 $257K
Principal Engineer 1 $331K
Principal Engineer 2 $319K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $294K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $350K

Product Manager
Median $338K
Product Designer
Median $186K
Accountant
$194K
Business Analyst
$143K
Customer Service
$36.2K
Data Science Manager
$470K
Human Resources
$204K
Marketing
$167K
Recruiter
$137K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Stitch Fix, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stitch Fix is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $470,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stitch Fix is $203,840.

Other Resources