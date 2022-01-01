← Company Directory
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Salaries

Nordstrom's salary ranges from $32,760 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $311,277 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nordstrom. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $123K
Software Engineer II $162K
Senior Software Engineer I $199K
Senior Software Engineer II $242K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Manager $257K
Senior Manager $311K
Product Manager
Senior Product Manager I $190K
Senior Product Manager II $263K

Technical Program Manager
Median $188K
Data Analyst
Median $88K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist I $123K
Data Scientist II $190K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $193K
Program Manager
Median $158K
Business Analyst
Median $157K
Data Science Manager
Median $239K
Sales
Median $32.8K
Marketing
Median $127K
Accountant
$108K
Biomedical Engineer
$101K
Business Operations Manager
$70.4K
Customer Service
$46.9K
Financial Analyst
$80.4K
Human Resources
Median $130K
Management Consultant
$308K
Product Designer
$50.7K
Project Manager
$107K
Recruiter
$80.4K
Venture Capitalist
$34.8K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nordstrom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nordstrom is Software Engineering Manager at the Senior Manager level with a yearly total compensation of $311,277. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordstrom is $130,000.

Other Resources