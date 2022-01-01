← Company Directory
Macy's
Macy's Salaries

Macy's's salary ranges from $42,785 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $403,970 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Macy's. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $125K
L4 $160K
L5 $166K
L6 $250K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $185K
Data Scientist
Median $173K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Product Designer
Median $160K
Business Operations
$66.4K
Business Development
$99.5K
Financial Analyst
$163K
Human Resources
$42.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$142K
Management Consultant
$313K
Marketing
$81K
Marketing Operations
$100K
Program Manager
$79.5K
Project Manager
$202K
Sales
$99.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$141K
Solution Architect
$404K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Macy's is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $403,970. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Macy's is $159,875.

Other Resources