Software Engineer compensation in United States at Macy's ranges from $125K per year for L3 to $250K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Macy's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 (Entry Level) $125K $117K $2.2K $6.3K L4 $160K $143K $625 $16.8K L5 $166K $145K $6K $14.8K L6 $250K $203K $12.5K $33.7K

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

What's the vesting schedule at Macy's ?

