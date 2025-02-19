Software Engineer compensation in United States at Macy's ranges from $125K per year for L3 to $250K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Macy's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$125K
$117K
$2.2K
$6.3K
L4
$160K
$143K
$625
$16.8K
L5
$166K
$145K
$6K
$14.8K
L6
$250K
$203K
$12.5K
$33.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
