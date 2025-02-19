All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Macy's totals $159K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $173K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Macy's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$159K
$147K
$0
$12.3K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
