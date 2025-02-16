All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Nordstrom ranges from $123K per year for Data Scientist I to $190K per year for Data Scientist II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $176K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordstrom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$123K
$120K
$0
$3K
Data Scientist II
$190K
$159K
$0
$31K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nordstrom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)