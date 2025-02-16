Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nordstrom ranges from $123K per year for Software Engineer I to $242K per year for Senior Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordstrom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$123K
$116K
$2.5K
$5.1K
Software Engineer II
$161K
$146K
$0
$14.9K
Senior Software Engineer I
$197K
$172K
$3.6K
$21.7K
Senior Software Engineer II
$242K
$204K
$0
$38.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nordstrom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)