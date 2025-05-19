← Company Directory
JD.com
JD.com Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in China package at JD.com totals CN¥242K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JD.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
JD.com
Product Manager
Beijing, BJ, China
Total per year
CN¥242K
Level
hidden
Base
CN¥242K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at JD.com?

CN¥1.16M

Vesting Schedule

16.67%

YR 1

16.67%

YR 2

16.67%

YR 3

16.67%

YR 4

16.67%

YR 5

16.67%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At JD.com, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 16.67% vests in the 1st-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 2nd-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 3rd-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 4th-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 5th-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 6th-year (16.67% annually)

The RSUs and share options are generally scheduled to be vested over two to ten years. One-second, one-third, one-fourth, one-fifth, one-sixth, or one-tenth of the awards, depending on different vesting schedules of the Plans, shall be vested upon the end of the calendar year in which the awards were granted or the first anniversary dates of the grants, and the remaining of the awards shall be vested on straight line basis at the end of the remaining calendar or the anniversary years.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at JD.com in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥779,807. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JD.com for the Product Manager role in China is CN¥242,054.

