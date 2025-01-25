← Company Directory
Coupang
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Coupang Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in Korea, South at Coupang totals ₩109.28M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Korea, South package totals ₩88.57M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coupang's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L5
₩109.28M
₩93.13M
₩8.49M
₩7.66M
L6
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L7
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₩42.18M+ (sometimes ₩421.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

10%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 10% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Coupang in Korea, South sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩175,731,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coupang for the Business Analyst role in Korea, South is ₩88,292,637.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Coupang

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Marketo
  • JD.com
  • Tufin
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources