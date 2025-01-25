← Company Directory
Coupang
Coupang Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in United States at Coupang ranges from $531K to $744K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coupang's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$575K - $669K
Korea, South
Common Range
Possible Range
$531K$575K$669K$744K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

10%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 10% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Coupang in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $743,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coupang for the Venture Capitalist role in United States is $531,250.

