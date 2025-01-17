All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Snap ranges from $736K per year for L5 to $1.47M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $660K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
$736K
$234K
$490K
$11.7K
L6
$672K
$278K
$389K
$5.4K
L7
$834K
$344K
$466K
$24.4K
L8
$1.47M
$333K
$1.12M
$25K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (2.77% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff