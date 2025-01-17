← Company Directory
Snap
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Snap Marketing Salaries

Marketing compensation in United States at Snap ranges from $182K per year for L3 to $251K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $236K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$182K
$135K
$31.3K
$16K
L4
$251K
$164K
$83.7K
$3.3K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (2.77% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Snap in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $354,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap for the Marketing role in United States is $209,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Snap

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Marketo
  • Coupang
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources