Robinhood
Robinhood Salaries

Robinhood's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $623,800 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Robinhood. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $202K
L2 $296K
L3 $431K
L4 $554K
L5 $546K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L1 $147K
L2 $240K
L3 $333K
L4 $242K
L5 $298K
Recruiter
L2 $123K
L3 $169K
L5 $147K
L6 $203K

Product Manager
L4 $234K
L5 $356K
Software Engineering Manager
M1 $655K
M2 $624K
Customer Service
Median $72K
Technical Program Manager
Median $346K
Product Designer
Median $276K

UX Designer

Financial Analyst
Median $157K
UX Researcher
Median $189K
Human Resources
Median $205K
Marketing
Median $190K
Business Operations Manager
$131K
Business Analyst
$115K
Chief of Staff
$237K
Data Analyst
$118K
Graphic Designer
$337K
Information Technologist (IT)
$151K
Program Manager
$132K
Project Manager
$259K
Sales
$430K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$70.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Robinhood is Software Engineering Manager at the M2 level with a yearly total compensation of $623,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Robinhood is $233,974.

Other Resources