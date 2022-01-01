← Company Directory
Upstart
Upstart Salaries

Upstart's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $437,500 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Upstart. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $142K
L4 $220K
L5 $297K
L6 $420K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
L3 $190K
L4 $289K
L5 $346K
Software Engineering Manager
Engineering Manager $343K
Senior Engineering Manager $372K

Product Manager
Median $300K
Data Science Manager
Median $438K
Data Analyst
Median $114K
Business Analyst
$189K
Financial Analyst
$74.6K
Human Resources
$279K
Product Designer
$143K
Program Manager
$194K
Recruiter
$186K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$185K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Upstart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Upstart is Data Science Manager with a yearly total compensation of $437,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Upstart is $219,926.

Other Resources