LendingClub
LendingClub Salaries

LendingClub's salary ranges from $75,570 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $276,375 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LendingClub. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $200K
Senior Software Engineer $240K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $215K
Product Manager
Median $250K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $254K
Business Analyst
Median $150K
Financial Analyst
Median $136K
Data Analyst
$147K
Data Science Manager
$161K
Human Resources
$276K
Legal
$189K
Marketing
$190K
Product Designer
$229K

UX Designer

Product Design Manager
$263K
Recruiter
$75.6K
Technical Program Manager
$258K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LendingClub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LendingClub is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LendingClub is $207,667.

