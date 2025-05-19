← Company Directory
LendingClub
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

LendingClub Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at LendingClub ranges from $183K per year for Software Engineer to $240K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $225K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LendingClub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$183K
$152K
$23.8K
$7.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$240K
$175K
$42K
$22.7K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LendingClub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at LendingClub in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LendingClub for the Software Engineer role in United States is $206,700.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LendingClub

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • OnDeck
  • Upstart
  • MarketAxess
  • Citi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources