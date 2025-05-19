← Company Directory
LendingClub
LendingClub Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at LendingClub totals $254K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LendingClub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
LendingClub
Software Engineering Manager
Lehi, UT
Total per year
$254K
Level
-
Base
$189K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
16 Years
What are the career levels at LendingClub?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LendingClub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at LendingClub in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $330,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LendingClub for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $244,000.

