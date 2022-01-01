← Company Directory
SoFi
SoFi Salaries

SoFi's salary ranges from $44,880 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $665,125 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SoFi. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $155K
Software Engineer 2 $179K
Senior Software Engineer $266K
Staff Software Engineer $362K
Senior Staff Software Engineer $563K
Principal Software Engineer $665K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $330K
Data Scientist
Median $247K

Marketing
Median $208K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $572K
Technical Program Manager
Median $290K
Business Analyst
Median $205K
Financial Analyst
Median $191K
Product Designer
Median $158K
Business Development
$302K
Customer Service
$44.9K
Data Analyst
$133K
Data Science Manager
$397K
Hardware Engineer
$102K
Human Resources
$122K
Information Technologist (IT)
$72.4K
Program Manager
$244K
Project Manager
$399K
UX Researcher
$157K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SoFi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SoFi is Software Engineer at the Principal Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $665,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoFi is $225,992.

