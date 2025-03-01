All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at SoFi ranges from $416K per year for Manager to $526K per year for Senior Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $460K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoFi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Manager
$416K
$250K
$128K
$37.6K
Senior Manager
$526K
$272K
$218K
$36.8K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
At SoFi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)