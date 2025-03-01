Software Engineer compensation in United States at SoFi ranges from $155K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $665K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $173K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoFi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$155K
$135K
$15.1K
$4.8K
Software Engineer 2
$193K
$158K
$24.5K
$10.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$273K
$187K
$65.2K
$20.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$341K
$222K
$97.1K
$21.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At SoFi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)