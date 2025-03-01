← Company Directory
SoFi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

SoFi Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at SoFi ranges from $155K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $665K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $173K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoFi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
$155K
$135K
$15.1K
$4.8K
Software Engineer 2
$193K
$158K
$24.5K
$10.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$273K
$187K
$65.2K
$20.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$341K
$222K
$97.1K
$21.5K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SoFi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SoFi in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $665,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoFi for the Software Engineer role in United States is $183,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SoFi

Related Companies

  • LendingClub
  • Upstart
  • MarketAxess
  • OnDeck
  • Blackstone
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources