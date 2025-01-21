← Company Directory
Upstart
Upstart Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Upstart ranges from $142K per year for L3 to $420K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $270K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Upstart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$142K
$113K
$19.4K
$9.7K
L4
Software Engineer II
$224K
$159K
$49.5K
$15.8K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$287K
$200K
$67.2K
$19.9K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
$420K
$246K
$123K
$51.1K
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Upstart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Upstart in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $419,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Upstart for the Software Engineer role in United States is $256,000.

