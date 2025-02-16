← Company Directory
Robinhood
Robinhood Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in United States at Robinhood ranges from $211K to $307K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Robinhood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$242K - $276K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$211K$242K$276K$307K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Robinhood in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $306,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Robinhood for the Project Manager role in United States is $210,600.

