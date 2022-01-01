Interactive Brokers Salaries

Interactive Brokers's salary ranges from $72,360 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $400,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Interactive Brokers. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Career Transition to Software Engineering
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
10%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
15%
YR 3
15%
YR 4
15%
YR 5
15%
YR 6
15%
YR 7
At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 5th-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 6th-year (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 7th-year (15.00% annually)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.