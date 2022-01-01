← Company Directory
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers Salaries

Interactive Brokers's salary ranges from $72,360 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $400,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Interactive Brokers. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
L2 $164K
L3 $206K
L4 $180K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $280K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $400K

Data Scientist
$279K
Human Resources
$72.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$90.5K
Legal
$106K
Marketing
$151K
Product Designer
$174K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Project Manager
$189K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

15%

YR 5

15%

YR 6

15%

YR 7

Stock Type
RSU

At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 5th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 6th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 7th-year (15.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Interactive Brokers is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $400,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interactive Brokers is $180,286.

