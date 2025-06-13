← Company Directory
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in United States at Interactive Brokers ranges from $154K to $224K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Interactive Brokers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

$175K - $203K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$154K$175K$203K$224K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

15%

YR 5

15%

YR 6

15%

YR 7

Stock Type
RSU

At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 5th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 6th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 7th-year (15.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Interactive Brokers in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $223,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interactive Brokers for the Project Manager role in United States is $154,160.

