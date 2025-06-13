← Company Directory
Interactive Brokers
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Interactive Brokers Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Interactive Brokers totals $400K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Interactive Brokers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Interactive Brokers
Software Development Manager
Greenwich, CT
Total per year
$400K
Level
L4
Base
$280K
Stock (/yr)
$60K
Bonus
$60K
Years at company
20 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at Interactive Brokers?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

15%

YR 5

15%

YR 6

15%

YR 7

Stock Type
RSU

At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 5th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 6th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 7th-year (15.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Interactive Brokers in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $710,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interactive Brokers for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $427,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Interactive Brokers

Related Companies

  • Robinhood
  • PJT Partners
  • Affirm
  • Upstart
  • Virtu Financial
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources