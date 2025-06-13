← Company Directory
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Interactive Brokers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

$82.8K - $98.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$76.4K$82.8K$98.3K$105K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

15%

YR 5

15%

YR 6

15%

YR 7

Stock Type
RSU

At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 5th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 6th-year (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 7th-year (15.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Interactive Brokers sits at a yearly total compensation of $104,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interactive Brokers for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $76,440.

Other Resources