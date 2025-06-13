Interactive Brokers Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Interactive Brokers ranges from $156K per year for L2 to $352K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $154K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Interactive Brokers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 (Entry Level) $156K $131K $12.6K $12.7K L3 $206K $159K $19K $28.4K L4 $180K $143K $11.3K $26.5K L5 $285K $200K $51.4K $34.4K View 2 More Levels

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 10 % YR 1 15 % YR 2 15 % YR 3 15 % YR 4 15 % YR 5 15 % YR 6 15 % YR 7 Stock Type RSU At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule: 10 % vests in the 1st -year ( 10.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 15.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 15.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 4th -year ( 15.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 5th -year ( 15.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 6th -year ( 15.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 7th -year ( 15.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Interactive Brokers ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title