Affirm
Affirm Salaries

Affirm's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $717,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Affirm. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L4 $221K
L5 $227K
L6 $344K
L7 $395K
L8 $493K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
L4 $205K
L5 $236K
L6 $315K
L7 $331K
Data Scientist
L5 $213K
L6 $279K

Software Engineering Manager
Senior Manager $556K
Director $718K
Data Analyst
Median $170K
Business Analyst
Median $160K
Human Resources
Median $190K
Recruiter
Median $136K
Product Designer
Median $225K
Business Operations Manager
$181K
Legal
$111K
Management Consultant
$80.4K
Marketing
$382K
Marketing Operations
$137K
Product Design Manager
$201K
Program Manager
$169K
Project Manager
$240K
Sales
$109K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$206K
Solution Architect
$174K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$249K
Venture Capitalist
$181K
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Affirm is Software Engineering Manager at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $717,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affirm is $212,542.

Other Resources