Data Analyst compensation in United States at Affirm totals $189K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$189K
$159K
$30K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.