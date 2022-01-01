← Company Directory
Klarna
Klarna Salaries

Klarna's salary ranges from $9,950 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Afghanistan at the low-end to $241,200 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Klarna. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $61.2K
L2 $77.7K
L3 $88.8K
L4 $107K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L3 $97K
L4 $106K
Product Manager
L3 $75.7K
L4 $89.1K
L5 $96K

Data Scientist
L2 $66.2K
L3 $81.6K
Product Designer
L2 $78.6K
L3 $81K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $140K
Administrative Assistant
$88.4K
Business Operations
$104K
Business Operations Manager
$137K
Business Analyst
$165K
Business Development
$159K
Customer Service
$24K
Customer Service Operations
$51.4K
Data Analyst
$59.7K
Data Science Manager
$241K
Financial Analyst
$86.6K
Hardware Engineer
$52.3K
Human Resources
$64.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$118K
Marketing Operations
$43.8K
Project Manager
$108K
Recruiter
$10K
Sales
$59.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Solution Architect
$236K
Technical Program Manager
$144K
UX Researcher
$107K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Klarna, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Klarna is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Klarna is $88,782.

Other Resources