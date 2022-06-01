← Company Directory
Avant
Avant Salaries

Avant's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $306,626 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avant. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
Median $110K
Software Engineer
Median $130K
Data Analyst
$101K

Data Science Manager
$307K
Data Scientist
$181K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$285K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avant is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,626. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avant is $130,000.

