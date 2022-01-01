← Company Directory
Lendio
Lendio Salaries

Lendio's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $153,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lendio. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $95K
Product Manager
Median $124K
Product Designer
$141K
Sales
$89.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$153K
UX Researcher
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lendio is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lendio is $122,050.

Other Resources