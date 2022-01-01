← Company Directory
Kraken
Kraken Salaries

Kraken's salary ranges from $48,240 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $446,873 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kraken. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $168K
Product Manager
Median $180K
Administrative Assistant
$91.9K

Business Operations
$275K
Business Analyst
$48.2K
Corporate Development
$196K
Customer Service
$52.7K
Data Analyst
$168K
Marketing
$94K
Marketing Operations
$113K
Product Designer
$170K
Recruiter
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$116K
Software Engineering Manager
$268K
Solution Architect
$447K
Technical Program Manager
$126K
Vesting Schedule

16.67%

YR 1

16.67%

YR 2

16.67%

YR 3

16.67%

YR 4

16.67%

YR 5

16.67%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At Kraken, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 16.67% vests in the 1st-year (1.39% monthly)

  • 16.67% vests in the 2nd-year (1.39% monthly)

  • 16.67% vests in the 3rd-year (1.39% monthly)

  • 16.67% vests in the 4th-year (1.39% monthly)

  • 16.67% vests in the 5th-year (1.39% monthly)

  • 16.67% vests in the 6th-year (1.39% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Kraken, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kraken is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $446,873. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kraken is $168,074.

Other Resources