Cox Automotive Salaries

Cox Automotive's salary ranges from $55,275 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $248,750 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cox Automotive. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P1 $92.3K
P2 $115K
P3 $137K
P4 $169K
P6 $239K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
P2 $120K
P3 $155K
P4 $169K
P5 $182K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K

Business Analyst
$249K
Data Analyst
$63.6K
Data Science Manager
$193K
Data Scientist
$117K
Product Designer
Median $120K
Sales
$55.3K
Solution Architect
$133K
UX Researcher
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cox Automotive is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cox Automotive is $135,073.

