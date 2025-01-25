Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cox Automotive ranges from $92.3K per year for P1 to $239K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $117K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cox Automotive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$92.3K
$84.2K
$0
$8K
P2
$114K
$102K
$0
$11.8K
P3
$137K
$124K
$0
$13.2K
P4
$168K
$145K
$0
$22.8K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title